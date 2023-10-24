Oh, What a Pity

Ethan Hatcher did not hold back his opinions regarding the recent revelation of Will and Jada Smith’s separation that started all the way back in 2016. Considering the year of their separation, it makes it even odder that Will Smith slugged comedian Chris Rock, in defense of his “beloved”, during the 2022 Academy Awards on live television for all the world to see.

While Ethan pities Will, Will has brought much of this humiliation on himself.

