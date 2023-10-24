Oh, What a Pity

Ethan Hatcher did not hold back his opinions regarding the recent revelation of Will and Jada Smith’s separation that started all the way back in 2016. Considering the year of their separation, it makes it even odder that Will Smith slugged comedian Chris Rock, in defense of his “beloved”, during the 2022 Academy Awards on live television for all the world to see.
While Ethan pities Will, Will has brought much of this humiliation on himself.
Listen:
Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals
-
Police K-9 Disarms Suspect Who Tried Running From Police In Muncie