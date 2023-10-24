Rick Carlisle: Plenty of Reasons For Optimism Ahead of Pacers Opener

In what’s quickly becoming a weekly conversation, we were joined by Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle on Tuesday’s show.
There was plenty to discuss with the NBA season tipping off the regular season Tuesday night and the Pacers opening their season against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
It’s going to take some time to see exactly how this thing looks. Health is always a decider. We’re going need to have a high level of professionalism to absorb any challenges – Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on players adapting to their roles on the roster
From Carlisle’s thoughts on Aaron Nesmith’s extension, the optimism heading into the season, previewing the Wizards, his late night text messages with Jake Query and a whole lot more! The full interview can be heard in the link below!
