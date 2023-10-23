Indiana Hoosier Football Team Tries to Clean up Mistakes, Gets Ready for Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–For the 2-5 Indiana Hoosier football team, their head coach Tom Allen says the time to eliminate mistakes is now.

The team is coming off a 31-14 loss to Rutgers this past Saturday. On Monday at a news conference, Allen said there were several negative plays that doomed his team in that game.

“We had 41 snaps on defense in the first half, which is too many. The problem is that a horse collar tackle caused six more snaps. That was self-inflicted by the defense. Then the muffed punt caused five more snaps. So then now you take away 11 snaps, which puts you at 30 snaps. That’s where you want to be,” said Allen.

They also only converted 2 of 11 third down opportunities to Rutgers.

“When you don’t get the product you want, you have to make adjustments, which we continue to do. At the end of the day, we have to make plays,” said Allen.

Allen also said defensive back Noah Pierre will be “out an extended period of time.” Defensive back Philip Dunnam’s injury is less serious.

Indiana freshman quarterback Brendan Sorsby played the entire game against Rutgers, completing 15 of 31 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Allen confirmed on Monday that Sorsby would remain the starter.

“Thought Brendan did some really good things, but he needs to continue to grow and develop as a decision maker,” said Allen.

Indiana is winless in the Big Ten at 0-4 this year. They face 10th ranked Penn State (6-1, 3-1 in the Big Ten) on Saturday at noon. Penn State is coming off their first loss of the season to 3rd ranked Ohio State last Saturday 20-12. Penn State has scored almost 40 points per game this season while only allowing 10 points per game on average.

Penn State has won 24 out of 26 meetings all time against Indiana. The most recent win for the Hoosiers came in 2020 on October 24 36-35.