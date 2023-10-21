Three Hurt in Saturday House Fire

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says three people were hurt in a house fire early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home on North Oakland Avenue a few minutes before 4:15 a.m. There, they could see a fire on the second floor, and they soon learned of entrapment.
Indy’s Emergency Medical Services took two men and one woman to Eskenazi. The woman – who jumped from a second-story window – and one man were in serious condition, and the other man had a minor injury, likely from inhaling smoke.
At this time, firefighters think the blaze might have started when a man was trying to cook in his upstairs bedroom and caught a blanket on fire. They say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
Eight people were affected by the home fire. Thankfully, it was considered “under control” shortly after 4:30 a.m., and no firefighters were hurt.
IFD is still investigating.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Inside Thursday's Pro-Palestine Rally in Downtown Indianapolis, Both Sides Speak
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Kendall And Casey