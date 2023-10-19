Breaking Ground on a New State Park Lodge

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. — You may soon see a new lodge at a Hoosier state park, for the first time in about 85 years.

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources celebrated the groundbreaking of the Lodge at Potato Creek Thursday. This will be the first lodge built in an Indiana state park since 1939.

At this time, the lodge is expected to feature 120 guest rooms, a conference center, an aquatic center, spaces for outdoor activities and gatherings, and more. It will be situated on the south shore of Worster Lake.

Holcomb said, “Whether you’re out hiking a trail or sitting by the fire, our state parks offer an opportunity to immerse yourself in nature’s finest surroundings.”

The Indiana Inns Authority will be responsible for operating the facility. It is not clear exactly when the lodge will open for business, but the DNR says they are shooting for 2026 or 2027. Learn more about the project here.

Potato Creek State Park is in northern Indiana, near North Liberty. Find out more about the park here.