Pacers Rookie Signs Endorsement Deal With Under Armour

Jarace Walker was the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. (Photo: Under Armour)

One week before the start of his rookie season, Pacers forward Jarace Walker has signed an endorsement deal with shoe and apparel giant Under Armour.

Walker, the 8th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, has a history with the brand. First, on the Under Armour Next UAA circuit playing four years with Team Thrill and then attending IMG Academy, an UA-outfitted program, for high school.

Under Armour has its global headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland — which is fittingly where Walker, 20, was born and raised. So this is a natural fit. He was even at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 24, right before training camp, for the Colts overtime win at Baltimore.

“My journey with Under Armour and IMG Academy has been so positive and I’m excited to bring those same opportunities to kids in my community and around the world,” Walker said.

Most recently, he served as a leader and coach at the 2023 Under Armour Elite 24 event for the next generation of players.

“It’s not often that we get the privilege to work with an athlete from day one and see them rise to every challenge,” Sean Eggert, Under Armour’s Senior VP of Global Sports Marketing, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have Jarace continue to represent what it means to be an Under Armour athlete.”

Walker and the Pacers open the regular season on Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards.

“Jarace is learning a lot about the NBA game in a short period of time,” said head coach Rick Carlisle. “And Jarace is learning that simplicity is going to be the key for him in seeing the floor. The simple things of solid defense, block out, rebound. The recognition of situation, open shot and knock it in.

“He’s got a chance to be very, very special.”

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

