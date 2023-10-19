A Real Body Mistaken For Halloween Decorations

Well, this is awkward… Now this story isn’t necessarily funny, but it is kind of unbelievable.
A family in North Carolina is upset after their loved one was mistaken for a Halloween prop.
A 34-year-old man was found dead, near-naked, on the front lawn of a home that was under construction. Officials found that a lawncare service worker mowed AROUND the body a day prior, thinking it was a Halloween decoration. The following day the man’s corpse was reported to police.
The family says the man had been missing for a few weeks. He was known to do drugs. Police don’t expect foul play but are still investigating.
We could understand the mistake if it was a 13 feet tall skeleton- but to get THAT close to a real body and not think twice… yikes.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Inside Thursday's Pro-Palestine Rally in Downtown Indianapolis, Both Sides Speak