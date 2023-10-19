Listen Live
A Real Body Mistaken For Halloween Decorations

Published on October 18, 2023

Well, this is awkward… Now this story isn’t necessarily funny, but it is kind of unbelievable. 

A family in North Carolina is upset after their loved one was mistaken for a Halloween prop.

A 34-year-old man was found dead, near-naked, on the front lawn of a home that was under construction. Officials found that a lawncare service worker mowed AROUND the body a day prior, thinking it was a Halloween decoration. The following day the man’s corpse was reported to police.

The family says the man had been missing for a few weeks. He was known to do drugs. Police don’t expect foul play but are still investigating.

We could understand the mistake if it was a 13 feet tall skeleton- but to get THAT close to a real body and not think twice… yikes.

 

