Flight Turns Around For Adult Diaper

A flight to Florida had to reroute after a bomb scare. Was it a real explosive? It depends…do you consider a stink bomb lethal?

During an international flight headed from Panama City to Tampa Friday, officials announced they would be making an unplanned landing. After about an hour in the air, the Copa Airlines crew decided to turn the plane around after a suspicious black plastic bag was found in a laboratory.

The passengers were loaded off the plane after the emergency landing. An anti-explosive team searched the aircraft on an isolated tarmac. It turns out, thankfully, that the item was just an adult diaper inside.

Even though it was inconvenient, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Besides, we’re sure those passengers rather be in that situation than last month’s unfortunate biohazard on a Delta flight…

Glad to hear everyone is safe and also dry!