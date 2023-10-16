Indy Brothers Sentenced for 2020 Armed Robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two brothers from Indianapolis were sentenced separately to a total of 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a 2020 armed robbery using an online marketplace app, according to the U.S. attorney’s office on Monday.

Jessie Dixson, 23, and Joqeis Dixson, 22, pleaded guilty to commercial robbery and brandishing a firearm of a violent crime.

According to court docs, on May 14, 2020, Jessie and Joqeis used OfferUp, an online marketplace, to advertise and sell a PlayStation game console. The victim, identified as N.B., offered to purchase the console from the Dixson brothers and agreed to meet them in the 4440 block of Jamestown Court in Indianapolis.

When N.B. arrived at the agreed location, police say Jessie pointed a shotgun in N.B.’s face while Joqeis took his cell phone and wallet. Both Dixson brothers fled the scene.

Police later obtained a search warrant to search the Dixson brother’s home and located the gun used during the robbery in Joqeis’s bedroom.

Jessie was sentenced to 18 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a fine of $500. Joqeis was sentenced to nine years in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release, and must pay $1,000 restitution to the N.B.