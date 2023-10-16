Avon Man Gets 41 Years For Attempted Murder of Deputy

DANVILLE, Ind. — On October 10th, Gary Miller of Avon was sentenced to 41 years in prison for the attempted murder of Hendrick’s County Deputy Alex Haak.

According to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office, around 5:35 a.m. on August 15th, 2022, Deputies responded to a domestic violence with strangulation report. A male driver fled after seeing Deputy Haak approach and began a high-speed chase throughout the neighborhood.

At one point while Deputy Haak’s vehicle was in an intersection, Miller angled his truck toward his car, increased speed, and struck the driver side door.

Both vehicles were pushed off the roadway after impact. Following this, police with K9s would pursue on foot in order to make the arrest.

The jury at Miller’s trial only needed two hours to deliberate before finding Miller guilty of Attempted Murder. He later admitted to being a habitual felony offender. At the end of his 41-year sentence, Miller will be 82 years old.