Police K-9 Disarms Suspect Who Tried Running From Police In Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A suspect being chased by the cops in Muncie had his gun taken away by a K-9 officer Saturday.

Davion Cousins was driving his Camaro through Muncie when police tried to pull him over for an equipment violation. He decided to try and get away and the cops chased after him. When the car got stuck in some grass he tried running.

The pursuing officers unleashed their K-9 named “Yana.”

“It was during the foot pursuit the suspect began to turn around and point a firearm at K-9 Yana,” said ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan. “Yana made contact with the firearm the suspect was holding and knocked both him and the weapon to the ground.”

Cousins got back up off the ground and tried to keep running, but Yana would not give up and got Cousins to the ground a second time and held him to the ground so Muncie officers could arrest him.

Cousins was treated at Ball Memorial Hospital for dog bites and other wounds before being taken to the Delaware County Jail.