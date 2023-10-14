IMPD: Officer-Involved Shooting Sends Suspect to the Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police announced that an officer-involved shooting occurred on East Washington Street early Saturday morning.
Police say an off-duty officer – who has not yet been identified – was working security at Bubbaz Bar and Grill when a disagreement started.
Apparently, when the officer tried to help, a suspect shot at him as well. In response, he shot the suspect, who then went to the hospital in critical condition.
At this time, officers think two other people, a man and a woman, were shot. The man went to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman later went to the hospital in stable condition.
IMPD says she had also been shot, but she left the bar and was found at a home a few minutes away. It is not yet clear what led to the shootings.
