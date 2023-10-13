Stellantis Lays Off Hundreds at Kokomo Facilities

KOKOMO, Ind. — Stellantis has laid off 700 workers at it’s plant in Kokomo.

The move is in response to the strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex, says Stellantis. The company has two facilities in Kokomo involved, that being Kokomo Transmissions and Kokomo Casting Plants.

The company has laid off 1,340 employees across three different states.

Stellantis says both Kokomo plants have reached max inventory for the parts they use for Jeep.