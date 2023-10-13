Listen Live
Local News

Stellantis Lays Off Hundreds at Kokomo Facilities

Published on October 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Graphic of a pile of $20 bills turned into a jigsaw puzzle

Source: (Photo: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Stellantis has laid off 700 workers at it’s plant in Kokomo.

The move is in response to the strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex, says Stellantis. The company has two facilities in Kokomo involved, that being Kokomo Transmissions and Kokomo Casting Plants.

The company has laid off 1,340 employees across three different states.

Stellantis says both Kokomo plants have reached max inventory for the parts they use for Jeep.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close