NFL Week 6 Picks

Week 6 of the NFL Season kicks off with what could be a beatdown.

The struggling Denver Broncos travel to Arrowhead to face the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown. The Broncos appear to be heading towards a teardown, with reports of them being willing sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Russell Wilson has been playing better, but everything else seems broken. The Sean Payton era is off to an inauspicious start.

For the Colts, Week 6 marks the first in what will be at least 4 starts for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. He will face his old team the Jacksonville Jaguars, who beat the Anthony Richardson-led Colts in Week 1. Minshew has been as solid as they come in relief for Richardson in multiple appearances this year, and he should be fired up to play the team that drafted him. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are coming off of an extended London trip. Could jetlag become a factor? The Colts have also been ramping up the participation of Jonathan Taylor in practice this week. Look for him to have a bigger impact this week after only receiving a handful of touches against the Titans.

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks. Derrick gave his thoughts on the most important piece for the Colts offense with Richardson out.

“No matter who’s behind them, behind these 5 guys, these 5 guys are the key and that’s the offensive line. They have to establish a physical style, a running game, protecting the quarterback, setting up the play-action pass. So [if] the offensive line is doing their job, I think that’s the critical point no matter who’s at the skill position at running back behind them, and obviously with Gardner playing quarterback, setting up things to get downfield plays out of the receiver position, it always goes back to the guys up front. They will control that.”

The NFL week will conclude with the Dallas Cowboys looking to rebound after getting stomped by the San Francisco 49ers last week. Prepare for Cowboy fans to take over SoFi Stadium, as is becoming a tradition for all opposing fans playing the Chargers in Los Angeles. The Cowboys should be angry, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them take out their rage on the Chargers. Of course, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cowboys roll over and give up like they did last week either. America’s Team is truly a wild card.

Here are my non-expert picks for Week 6 of the NFL Season.

THURSDAY

(1-4) Denver Broncos @ (4-1) Kansas City Chiefs: 31-20 Chiefs

SUNDAY

(3-2) Baltimore Ravens @ (2-3) Tennessee Titans: 21-17 Ravens

(2-3) Washington Commanders @ (3-2) Atlanta Falcons: 20-17 Falcons

(1-4) Minnesota Vikings @ (1-4) Chicago Bears: 17-14 Bears

(3-1) Seattle Seahawks @ (2-3) Cincinnati Bengals: 24-21 Bengals

(5-0) San Francisco 49ers @ (2-2) Cleveland Browns: 35-14 49ers

(3-2) New Orleans Saints @ (2-3) Houston Texans: 21-19 Texans

(3-2) Indianapolis Colts @ (3-2) Jacksonville Jaguars: 22-19 Colts

(0-5) Carolina Panthers @ (4-1) Miami Dolphins: 28-13 Dolphins

(1-4) New England Patriots @ (2-3) Las Vegas Raiders: 14-10 Raiders

(4-1) Detroit Lions @ (3-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 27-24 Lions

(1-4) Arizona Cardinals @ (2-3) Los Angeles Rams: 27-20 Rams

(5-0) Philadelphia Eagles @ (2-3) New York Jets: 28-20 Eagles

(1-4) New York Giants @ (3-2) Buffalo Bills: 31-13 Bills

MONDAY

(3-2) Dallas Cowboys @ (2-2) Los Angeles Chargers: 20-17 Cowboys

Listen to JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 6, as well as JMV’s interview with Derrick Brooks and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

The post NFL Week 6 Picks appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

NFL Week 6 Picks was originally published on 1075thefan.com