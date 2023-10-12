Former Elkhart Police Officer Heading to Prison

ELKHART, Ind. — A former police officer will spend just over a year in prison for assaulting a suspect who was already handcuffed.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Joshua Titus has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison. Another former officer, Cory Newland, was sentenced to 15 months in prison last year.

Apparently, the two assaulted a man – who has been referred to as M.L. – in January of 2018, when they worked with the Elkhart Police Department.

Police think M.L. had already been arrested and was handcuffed with his hands behind his chair when he spat at Newland.

The former officers then responded by punching M.L. in the face, knocking him to the floor, and then punching him many more times while he was on the floor. Titus and Newland both later pled guilty.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, says, “When officers abuse their power…it erodes the public trust and tarnishes the reputation police officers everywhere.”

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office helped investigate this case. After prison, Titus will face another year of supervised release.