Elementary School Student Arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Police say they have arrested an elementary student for battery.
A Haley Elementary School student was arrested Thursday morning, after apparently throwing things and getting physically aggressive with a staff member.
Police think that staff member was trying to keep the student in the room, in order to “contain” the situation. It is not clear what led to this incident, and police have not provided additional details about the child.
Haley Elementary School can be found at 2201 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana