Mishawaka Man Facing Murder Charge After Woman He Assaulted Passes Away From Injuries Sustained

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man is facing a Murder charge after police say a woman he badly injured later died.
68-year-old Randy Scott was arrested last month for hurting 81-year-old Judy Annis at her home in South Bend. At the time, he was charged with Aggravated Battery and Possession of Methamphetamine.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Annis died Tuesday because of her injuries. As a result, Scott is now faces the following charges:
Count I: Murder, a Felony
Count II: Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony
Count III: Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony
The murder count carries a sentence of anywhere between 45 to 65 years. Aggravated Battery ranges anywhere from 3 to 16 years and the possession of methamphetamine could bring an additional 1 to 5 years if found guilty.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana