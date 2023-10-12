Listen Live
Mishawaka Man Facing Murder Charge After Woman He Assaulted Passes Away From Injuries Sustained

Published on October 12, 2023

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man is facing a Murder charge after police say a woman he badly injured later died.

68-year-old Randy Scott was arrested last month for hurting 81-year-old Judy Annis at her home in South Bend. At the time, he was charged with Aggravated Battery and Possession of Methamphetamine.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Annis died Tuesday because of her injuries. As a result, Scott is now faces the following charges:

Count I: Murder, a Felony

Count II: Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony

Count III: Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony

The murder count carries a sentence of anywhere between 45 to 65 years. Aggravated Battery ranges anywhere from 3 to 16 years and the possession of methamphetamine could bring an additional 1 to 5 years if found guilty.

