Entering the 2023 season one observation was clearer than most when looking at the Indianapolis Colts roster: there’s a lot of bodies in the tight end room.
It’s a crowded group filled with players that have a wide variety of skills, but have yet to see one from their ranks emerge as a clear cut TE1.
When mapping out what an ideal Shane Steichen offense would look like in a few years, one would imagine it featuring a consistent and reliable tight end (kind of like what the Siriani-Steichen Eagles enjoyed with Dallas Goedert).
While each member of the Colts tight end room has had their share of solid moments, Wednesday on Query and Company Jake Query and Jimmy Cook focused on second year man Drew Ogletree who joined the program to take us through the Colts 3-2 start to the season and his development as a whole.
Drew Ogletree’s first NFL TD comes at a pretty great time.
FOX pic.twitter.com/RLzNLVfCjp
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 1, 2023
Over the course of our conversation Drew spoke about:
- the differences in playing with Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew
- his pursuit of becoming a top tight end in the league
- how losing his rookie season to injury actually helped make him a better player
- where he feels the Colts are deepest on the roster
- the danger a tandem of Jonathan Taylor and Zach Moss poses to defenses around the NFL
Listen to our full chat with Drew Ogletree below and keep listening to Query and Company, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.
The post Drew Ogletree Shares How Missing Last Season Helped His Development appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
