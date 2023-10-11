Shots Fired at Mobile Home Park in Greenwood, Police Looking for Truck

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–Shots were fired at the Winterbrook Mobile Home Community in Greenwood Wednesday morning. That’s on County Line Road in between Morgantown and Railroad Roads.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said they got a report about the shots being fired at 9:12 am and arrived there to find that a vehicle had been hit by bullets.
“By talking to neighbors, we were able to obtain some video that left the scene in a high rate of speed,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.
The vehicle they are now looking for is a charcoal gray Ford F-150 truck with an Indiana interim plate that says “S115305.”
“The bullets only hit the one vehicle. We searched multiple trailers in that area, but it was just a car that was hit,” said Burgess.
No one was hurt. Burgess believes this was an isolated incident.
“We’re very fortunate that no one was hurt. You’ve got kids that are out on fall break and this is not something we want to have happen in Johnson County,” said Burgess.
You can listen to the full interview with Burgess below.
