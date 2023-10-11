Listen Live
Steve Scalise Wins GOP Nomination For House Speaker

Published on October 11, 2023

House Lawmakers Work Towards Electing New Speaker On Capitol Hill

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

WASHINGTON, DC— House Republicans are nominating Majority Leader Steve Scalise to be the next Speaker. The Louisiana lawmaker secured the nomination 113-99 in a closed-door Republican conference meeting today, defeating Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

Scalise will now take his candidacy to the House floor where he’ll need to win the support of the majority of the chamber to take control of the gavel.

It’s not clear when there will be a floor vote to elect a new House Speaker. The chamber went on recess Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the Speaker’s chair last week.

