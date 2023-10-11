Listen Live
NWS: Mixed Skies with Rain Chances Ahead

The forecast for Thursday indicates mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in the morning and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Published on October 11, 2023

Weather Update

Source: X (formerly Twitter) / X (formerly Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS — This afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s and southwest winds around 10 mph.

 

There is a 70% chance of showers in the evening, followed by more showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

 

The forecast for Thursday indicates mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in the morning and a slight chance of thunderstorms. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, but there’s still a chance of showers. The expected high temperature is in the upper 60s. The chance of rain remains at 70 percent.

 

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

 

Moving on to Friday, it is predicted to be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

