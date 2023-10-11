Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: 3 People Shot at Northwest Side Hotel

Published on October 11, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police say the shooting happened at the Extended Stay America hotel just off 86th Street near I-465.

One person is in critical condition at the time of this writing. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated.

