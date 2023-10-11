IMPD: 3 People Shot at Northwest Side Hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
Police say the shooting happened at the Extended Stay America hotel just off 86th Street near I-465.
One person is in critical condition at the time of this writing. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.
This story will be updated.
