Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.

Published on October 9, 2023

BROWN COUNTY — The Price is Right Live is coming to Indiana in February of 2024. The Brown County Music Center will host the interactive stage show on February 28th, tickets go on sale this Friday, October 13th at 10 a.m.

'The Price is Right' Filming, CBS Studios, Los Angeles, America - 23 Mar 2016

Source: Penske Media / Getty

The live version of the television show began touring back in 2003. The tour will stop by Nashville, Indiana and put on some of their most noteworthy games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, and even include a Big Wheel spin and Showcase Showdown. Prizes given away during the show include electronics, vacations, and even a brand new car.

Prizes will even be given away just based on where fans are sitting. Hoosier’s who may want to “come on down” to the event can purchase tickets at browncountymusiccenter.com or at the box office. More information on The Price is Right Live is available on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

