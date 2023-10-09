Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.

BROWN COUNTY — The Price is Right Live is coming to Indiana in February of 2024. The Brown County Music Center will host the interactive stage show on February 28th, tickets go on sale this Friday, October 13th at 10 a.m.
The live version of the television show began touring back in 2003. The tour will stop by Nashville, Indiana and put on some of their most noteworthy games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, and even include a Big Wheel spin and Showcase Showdown. Prizes given away during the show include electronics, vacations, and even a brand new car.
Prizes will even be given away just based on where fans are sitting. Hoosier’s who may want to “come on down” to the event can purchase tickets at browncountymusiccenter.com or at the box office. More information on The Price is Right Live is available on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Three Bedford Police Officers Shoot and Kill Man After Chase