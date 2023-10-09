Listen Live
Police Looking For Person Involved With Drive-Thru Fraud In Michigan City

Published on October 9, 2023

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A person tied to a money laundering scheme used to bail inmates out of jail in LaPorte County is on the run and police need your help finding them.

Investigators say Dylln Scott is the only person involved with the scheme that has still not been caught.

Court documents say Scott and others who worked at a Hardee’s in Michigan City would steal the credit and debit card information from people who came through the drive-thru. They would then use that information to bail inmates out of the county jail.

The workers involved and four inmates have been arrested as part of the scheme.

Michiana police need your help finding Scott.

