First of Three Indianapolis Mayoral Debates to Take Place Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — The candidates for Indianapolis Mayor will participate in the first of three debates tonight.

The event between incumbent democrat mayor Joe Hogsett and his republican challenger Jefferson Shreeve is set for 5p.m. Voters can listen in on The Indianapolis Recorder’s Facebook and YouTube page, as well as 106.7 WTLC. (WTLC and WIBC are both owned by Radio One)

The debate, which is being hosted by The African American Coalition of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Recorder, and Radio One, is intended to focus on black issues. The AACI is a non-partisan collaboration that focuses on educating African Americans in local, state, and national political process. The Indianapolis Recorder is a black-owned newspaper with roots in the city dating back to 1895 focusing on issues effecting black and minority communities in the Indianapolis area.

The candidates will debate again on October 23rd on WISH-TV, and then again on the 26th on CBS4 and Fox59. The WISH-TV debate will be the first televised mayoral debate in almost 20 years. These events take place just ahead of election day on November 7th.