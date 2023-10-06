Does President Joe Biden Kick his Dog?

President Joe Biden is the owner of two German shepherds. The dogs have bitten at least 11 people during their time at the White House.

It is to a point where the dog has been removed from the White House multiple times because of this biting issue. Do the issues fall back on Biden though?

There is a video making its way across the various social media platforms of the president kicking his dog.

As you can see in the post above, the dog’s leash gets tangled around Biden’s legs. This is due to the German shepherd wandering around. As Biden steps over the German shepherd, he gives it a kick to the head.

There is no other evidence besides this video that Biden abuses his dogs, but one could argue if he has kicked his dog once, then he has probably done it before. Could actions like this play into why his German shepherds bite people?

There is also no evidence that Biden takes care of his dogs. Being president is a lot of work, even for someone doing as poor of a job as Biden is. If he neglects these high energy animals, that need socialization, that could also play into their acting out.

The question though, is not whether or not Biden takes good care of his dogs. How does this video sit with the political left? The political left is full of animal and nature lovers. If this video is real, and more evidence comes out about Biden kicking or hitting his German shepherds, how will that impact his campaign?

As committed as Democrats are to Biden, they will not be able to deny how badly this will sit with their voters.

It will be interesting to see how they pivot as more potential news comes out on how Biden treats his dogs.

