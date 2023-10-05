Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Won’t Discuss Contract, But Returns to Practice

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor didn’t want to discuss his contract dispute with the Colts, but on Thursday he did say he was both healthy and committed.

“Number one, first off, it feels really good to finally be healthy. The whole time the main goal was to be healthy, to go out there to do what I love, which is to play football. Just going through that journey throughout this whole time, been a lot of things said and done, but at the end of the day the number one overall goal for everybody was for me to get healthy. I think everybody was on the same page with that,” said Taylor.

When asked if he was committed, Taylor simply said, “I’m here right now” and that “when you’re not doing what you love, you notice it.” He did sound as if he was looking ahead to Sunday’s game against Tennessee, but it’s not clear yet if he will play.

“Those were over the course of the offseason, but the season is here. We’ve got the Tennessee Titans on the clock,” said Taylor.

Taylor has not practiced or played for the Colts since December, when he reinjured his right ankle and was placed on injured reserve for the final three games of the season. This week he was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. The Colts now have less than 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The Colts held a walk-through on Wednesday but had a full practice Thursday afternoon.

He is in the final season of his rookie contract after his request for an early extension was denied in May. Taylor requested a trade upon reporting to training camp and left camp on two separate occasions. The NFL’s trade deadline is at 4 pm October 31

Taylor led the NFL in rushing in 2021.