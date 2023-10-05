Person Killed In “Targeted” Shooting On Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and another was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. The person died at the scene. The other person was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in very critical condition. The two people were found shot in a garage.

No additional information was immediately available on the people.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of East 40th Street. That’s in a residential neighborhood southwest of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue.

IMPD says no information was immediately available on suspects or a possible motive for the shooting. Upset neighbors had been unable Wednesday night to provide investigators with any information, an IMPD spokesman at the scene says.

Anyone with information can call IMPD Detective David Miller at the homicide office, 317-327-3475.