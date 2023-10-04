Chad Buchanan Isn’t Trading Buddy Hield Anytime Soon

In today’s NBA, shot making is at an all-time premium. Pacers guard Buddy Hield has certainly done that the entirety of his career as he enters final year of his contract with Indiana.

On Wednesday’s Query & Company, Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan stood firm on his stance ever since that report that the organization wants the Oklahoma product on their team.

“There’s so many positive things that Buddy brings to the table. Buddy’s durability, love of the game, love of being in the gym, love of practicing, and everything about being an NBA player, Buddy can’t get enough of. It sets a great example for our younger players when they see a guy who has been here for a long time and he’s in there every afternoon shooting hundred of hundreds of three’s.”

When the Pacers open their season in three weeks against the Washington Wizards, Hield and Daniel Theis will be the only players on the Pacers roster that are older than twenty-eight.

“He’s not old right now, but he’s older relative to our team. I think his game should age pretty well. He doesn’t rely on athleticism, size, speed, or quickness. He has an elite skill that should age well. We are not trying to trade him. If teams call us on him, it’s our job to listen if we feel like it makes the team better. There’s teams that have called, but nothing of serious interest.” Buchanan stated.

The seventh-year general manager has experienced it all with Indiana. His first season with the franchise was the year Indiana traded Paul George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Now, Buchanan is attempting to build a roster to send the Pacers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He doesn’t want fans to lose sight of developing Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and some of the other young players on the roster.

“The short term for Buddy and the long term for the Pacers, there’s got to be a middle ground on that. We’re continuing to talk, I don’t know what will come of it. We want Buddy on the team and we want him here. If we can find the right situation for both sides whether his role, his minutes, position, and all that fits, we hope he’s here for a long time.”

Other topics that Buchanan discussed with Jake Query and Jimmy Cook were:

Who likes playing defense the most

What’s next for Myles Turner in his development

How Bennedict Mathurin can take this team to the next level

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Chad Buchanan, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

The post Chad Buchanan Isn’t Trading Buddy Hield Anytime Soon appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Chad Buchanan Isn’t Trading Buddy Hield Anytime Soon was originally published on 1075thefan.com