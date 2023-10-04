One Of Two Fugitives Caught In Drug, Dog Fighting Ring

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men police are still looking for in a dog fighting and drug trafficking ring has finally been caught.

After nearly a month of chasing him, police arrested Maurice Ervin, 44, on Tuesday. Ervin was heavily involved in the ring and has been on the run since federal agents and local police raided several homes on the east side of Indianapolis in late August.

The raids recovered 90 dogs who were being trained to fight along with lots of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Agents also seized about 40 guns and around $50,000 in cash.

The FBI said the drug and dog fighting operation has been active since around 2001 and was connected to a neighborhood gang known as the “34th Street Gangster Disciples.”

Ervin and Gregory Henderson, Jr. were able to get away from the raiding police officers. With Ervin’s capture, that just leaves Henderson who is still on the loose.

There is still a $5,000 reward being offered by the cops for information leading to the arrest of Henderson.