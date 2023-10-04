Is The Upcoming Titans Game A Must-Win For The Colts?

The expectations for Colts fans coming into this season were quite low.

Most fans would consider this season a success if Anthony Richardson could finish the year healthy and having shown tangible progress as a quarterback. Wins and losses really didn’t seem like they would matter much, as the Colts looked to be rebuilding.

After 4 weeks of football, expectations may have changed, if only slightly.

The Colts have been far more competitive than a lot of people had figured they would. They own wins over the Ravens and Texans, and they played hard in close losses to the Rams and Jaguars. It’s a dead heat in the AFC South; every team has a record of 2-2.

Enter the Tennessee Titans.

A win over their divisional rival, a rival that has had their way with the Colts for the last several years, would be huge, especially with a rematch with the Jaguars coming up the following week. In fact, it’s a game that could almost be described as a “must-win”.

Granted, if you had told any Colts fan that the team would have any “must-win” games this year when the season began, they probably would have laughed in your face. Yet here we are, with the Colts still alive and fighting in the battle for the AFC South.

Does anyone really expect them to win the division? Probably not. However, most people didn’t have this team sitting at 2-2 after 4 weeks either. The surprising start to the year has caused some to invoke memories of the 2012 Colts team, who looked to be a bottom 5 team entering the season but were then led by then-rookie QB Andrew Luck to an 11-5 record and a wild card berth. If today’s Colts want to continue to emulate that squad, this coming game against the Titans could be a huge moment.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Greg Rakestraw, host of the Colts postgame show. Greg gave his thoughts on the upcoming game against the Titans being a must-win game.

“I’ll remind people that when the Indianapolis Colts won 11 games in Andrew Luck’s rookie year and Chuck Pagano’s first year and Ryan Grigson’s first year, pretty sure they started 2-3 and then won like 6 or 7 games consecutively. So to some degree they’re ahead of the game. So I think for this team to have a surprisingly wonderful season, Sunday’s game is a must-win.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Greg Rakestraw as well as Brad Spielberger of PFF and longtime Colts columnist Bob Kravitz below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

The post Is The Upcoming Titans Game A Must-Win For The Colts? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Is The Upcoming Titans Game A Must-Win For The Colts? was originally published on 1075thefan.com