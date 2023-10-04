Was Voting McCarthy Out The Right Move?

Hit the road Jack, and don’t you come back no morrrreeee

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has been voted out as Speaker of the House. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) prompted the vote to vacate Monday.

Gaetz accused McCarthy of breaking promises he made to win the speaker’s gavel in January. The straw that broke the camel’s (or Gaetz) back happened over the weekend. McCarthy passed a short-term spending bill to keep the government open for 45 days to avoid a shutdown.

After an hour debate the House voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy from his position. Eight Republicans voted against McCarthy, which put the vote in favor of removing the GOP representative.

Tuesday evening McCarthy said he would not run again for Speaker of the House.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R- NC) is currently serving as interim House Speaker.

Let us know what you think! Did the House do the Republican Party a favor? Or was this the wrong time to focus on McCarthy?