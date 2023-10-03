Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — President Biden’s son is pleading not guilty to federal gun charges in Delaware.
Hunter Biden faces three felony firearms charges, including unlawfully possessing a gun as an illegal drug user.
The charges come after a prior plea deal that allowed Hunter Biden to enter a diversion program fell apart, following scrutiny from a federal judge. His court appearance lasted about 40 minutes.
Hunter’s attorneys have called the charges illegitimate.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
John Fetterman Body Double
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.