Listen Live
National

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Gun Charges

Published on October 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hunter Biden

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WILMINGTON, DE — President Biden’s son is pleading not guilty to federal gun charges in Delaware.

Hunter Biden faces three felony firearms charges, including unlawfully possessing a gun as an illegal drug user.

The charges come after a prior plea deal that allowed Hunter Biden to enter a diversion program fell apart, following scrutiny from a federal judge. His court appearance lasted about 40 minutes.

Hunter’s attorneys have called the charges illegitimate.

 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close