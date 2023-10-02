Listen Live
AI Biden Wishes Hammer A “Happy Birthday, Fat!”

Published on October 2, 2023

On this day, October 2nd, 46 years ago… a man was born. Not just a man, a hammer. 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HAMMER!

He thanks the beer in his veins, the adrenaline from sports betting, and his native Beech Grove heritage for helping him get this far in life. (And a loving family who hasn’t killed him…yet.)

Our friend AI Joe Biden stopped to wish Hammer a very happy (and possibly cruel) birthday!

 

 

