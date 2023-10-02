AI Biden Wishes Hammer A “Happy Birthday, Fat!”

On this day, October 2nd, 46 years ago… a man was born. Not just a man, a hammer.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY HAMMER!
He thanks the beer in his veins, the adrenaline from sports betting, and his native Beech Grove heritage for helping him get this far in life. (And a loving family who hasn’t killed him…yet.)
Our friend AI Joe Biden stopped to wish Hammer a very happy (and possibly cruel) birthday!
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
John Fetterman Body Double
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
Woman Getting Kicked Off Plane: "I'm Instagram Famous"