Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Scheduled to Practice Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is scheduled to return to practice on Wednesday.

Taylor was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of training camp and moved to the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on roster cut-down day in August, meaning he would have to miss at least the first four games of the season.

“He’s in good shape conditioning wise. Obviously putting on the pads and practicing is a different deal. I know it’s been a long time since he’s played football. We’ll see how practice goes this week to see where he’s at physically from putting the pads on and we will go from there,” said Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen on Monday.

The earliest Taylor could possibly make his 2023 Colts debut is this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which Steichen said was a possibility. Taylor’s return to practice on Wednesday also opens a 21-day window for the Colts to activate him from the PUP list to the 53-man roster. Elevating him to the active roster means he would be eligible to play in a game.

Taylor requested a trade in July because he’s been frustrated over his current contract and wants an extension. So far, the Colts have decided not to give him one.

In his time with Indianapolis, Taylor has put up nearly 4,000 career rushing yards and over 30 rushing touchdowns. He led the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021, becoming a unanimous All-Pro and Pro Bowler in the same season.

Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury since 2022.