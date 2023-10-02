$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana

STATEWIDE– The estimated Powerball jackpot for the next drawing Monday night is $1.04 billion, which is the fourth highest in the game’s history. There were, however, $2 million and $50,000 winning tickets bought in Indiana during Saturday’s drawing.

The $2 million winning Powerball ticket was bought at the Michigan Road Food Mart at 5106 N. Michigan Road in Indianapolis. The $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Luke 273 on Taft Street in Merrillville.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46 with the Powerball of 22. You can check your tickets to see if you won on the Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.