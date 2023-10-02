First Court Appearance for IMPD Officers in Anthony Maclin Shooting Case

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indy Metro officers facing indictments for their alleged involvement in the shooting of Anthony Maclin on December 31, 2022, are scheduled to make their first court appearances on Monday morning.

Officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory appeared at Marion Superior Court this morning.

Chandler and Gregory have been charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

The Maclin family will hold a press conference at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church around noon to address the recent court appearance of the two IMPD officers who shot him.