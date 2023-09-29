UAW Extends Strike, Indiana Plants Not Included

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers (UAW) recently expanded its strike action, involving an additional 7,000 workers who have joined the picket lines at manufacturing plants in Chicago and Lansing, Michigan.

UAW President Shawn Fain has refrained from calling for strikes at any of the Indiana-based plants despite the presence of at least ten major auto manufacturing facilities in the state.

“Over the last ten years, the Big Three have made a quarter of a trillion dollars,” Fain said. “Over the last six months, the Big Three have made a record 21 billion [dollars].”

Stellantis operates four major plants in Kokomo dedicated to producing transmissions, engines, and castings. Additionally, it has a transmission facility located in Tipton.

Stellantis is widely recognized for its Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge vehicle brands and relies on the hard work and commitment of more than 7,000 employees based in Indiana.

Fain commended Stellantis for the progress it has made in recent negotiations.

“They have made significant progress On the 2009 cost-of-living allowance, the right not to cross a picket line, as well as the right to strike over product commitments and plant closures.”

General Motors has a significant presence in Indiana. The company operates various plants in the state, including a stamping facility in Marion, an assembly plant near Fort Wayne in Roanoke, an electronics manufacturing plant in Kokomo, and a casting operations facility in Bedford.

These plants produce Buicks, Chevrolets, and Cadillacs, providing employment opportunities to over 6,200 individuals in Indiana.

Ford operates a parts facility in Plainfield. Workers at this particular facility are represented by UAW Local 933.

Indiana’s auto industry locations are affiliated with local unions under the UAW umbrella, subjecting them to national labor actions.