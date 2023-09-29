Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Much Of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Dense Fog Advisory is out for much of central Indiana this morning.

The advisory stretches from as far north and east as Newton County over to Kokomo and as far south as Madison and Jasper.

Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says they are getting reports in some places with visibility of a quarter-mile or less. He says the fog may also cause some weather delays at schools.

The advisory is due to be lifted at 10 a.m. EDT.