Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 5 + NFL, Week 4 Bets!

It’s Week 5 of NCAA Football and Week 4 of the NFL.
Last week Scott was in FIRE going 4-0-1! Scott is 3-1 in his “Best Bets” this season.
Hammer is also 3-1 on his “Best Bets” and 2-1-1 on the “Degenerate Special” since we started these videos in Week 1.
Hammer & Scott: 12-6-2 last 2 weeks combined!
Hammer: 6-2-1 last 2 weeks on college !
Check out the picks and good luck!
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/
ALAN CASHMAN- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to Alan at https://thecashmanwins.com/
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
