Listen Live
The Hammer and Nigel Show

Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 5 + NFL, Week 4 Bets!

Published on September 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s Week 5 of NCAA Football and Week 4 of the NFL.

Last week Scott was in FIRE going 4-0-1! Scott is 3-1 in his “Best Bets” this season.

​Hammer is also 3-1 on his “Best Bets” and 2-1-1 on the “Degenerate Special” since we started these videos in Week 1.

Hammer & Scott: 12-6-2 last 2 weeks combined!

Hammer: 6-2-1 last 2 weeks on college !

Our pros (David & Alan) are also doing well this season. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR and subscribe to their services. Link/info below.

Check out the picks and good luck!

NOTE: Lines as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

 

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/

ALAN CASHMAN- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to Alan at https://thecashmanwins.com/

DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close