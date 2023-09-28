Student and Flight Instructor Killed in Plane Crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The bodies of a student and a flight instructor who went missing Wednesday have been found.

Controllers at the Evansville airport claim they lost contact with the plane Wednesday night. Police say they later found the wreckage of a Piper PA-28 plane in Ohio County, Kentucky.

The student was flying from Bowling Green to Owensboro when the crash occurred.

Officers were able to use electronic information, such as the flight path and cell phone pings, to learn that the plane was near the New Panther Creek Church in Ohio County. They found it in an area behind the church.

Now, police think the plane might have gone down because of a severe storm. The two victims have not been publicly identified at this time.