Remains Of Suzanne Morphew, Who Went Missing in 2020, Found In Colorado

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — The remains of a Hoosier woman missing since 2020 have been found in Colorado.

Suzanne Morphew lived in Alexandria before moving to Colorado. She disappeared from her home on Mother’s Day weekend three years ago. Her husband, Barry Morphew, was previously accused of killing Suzanne — but charges against him were dropped in 2021.

The charges were dropped right before the case was due to head to trial.

The charges were dismissed because a judge barred prosecutors from calling most of their witnesses. They are also said to have failed to follow proper procedures when handling DNA evidence.

The evidence was linked to a man involved in sexual assault cases in other states, which raised suspicion another suspect may have been involved in Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance.

Charges could be refiled now that her remains have been found, but no arrests have been made yet. The charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed without prejudice, which means he could be charged with the crime again if investigators find evidence to do so.

Morphew is now suing the prosecutors in the case for $15 million, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.