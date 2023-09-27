Buddy Hield has moved on from No. 24.

In one of the more surprising moves this offseason, the Pacers guard has elected to change his uniform number for the first time as a pro — and for the first time since his freshman season at the University of Oklahoma (2012-16).

He was No. 3 then, switched to No. 24 and has worn it ever since.

Hield, a native of The Bahamas, admires the late Kobe Bryant and aspired to be like him — so he did many of the same things. Same number. Same (original) agent. Signed with Nike and wears Kobe’s line of shoes in games.

Entering his eighth season as a pro, Hield will now wear the same number as he did with The Bahamas National Team this summer for the FIBA World Cup: No. 7.

That number has always been important to him. To find out why visit Scott Agness’ FieldhouseFIles.com.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

The post Buddy Hield Is Changing His Number From 24 to 7 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Buddy Hield Is Changing His Number From 24 to 7 was originally published on 1075thefan.com