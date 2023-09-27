Indianapolis Colts to Offer a Free E-Cycling Program October 7th.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Republic Services to offer residents and businesses an opportunity to recycle unwanted electronic items for free.

Stadium staff will be on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7th in the South parking lot at 500 S. Capitol Ave. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will also be partners with Technology Recyclers on hand to coordinate the event. The first 400 fans in line will get free Colts hat, reusable bag, and other giveaway items along with the chance to meet the team’s mascot, Blue, and several of the Colts Cheerleaders.

According to a press release by the Colts, every year 100 million cell phones are discarded every year. Cell phones along with other consumer devices often contain gold, silver, copper, and glass which can be reused. For a full list of acceptable items to bring visit Colts.com/Recycle.