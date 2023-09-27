Biden’s Dog Commander Bites Another Secret Service Agent

President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, is on the prowl again.

The 2-year-old German Shepherd recently bit a US Secret Service agent at the White House, marking the 11th known time he has done this.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, Commander bit a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer. The officer was treated on-site by medical personnel, said USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi. Fortunately, the officer is “doing OK,” according to Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Alfonso M. Dyson Sr.

After the incident occurred, Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, issued a vague response.

“The White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the first family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often-unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

She said the Bidens are “incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family and the country safe.”

Commander has bitten or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 other times between October 2022 and January. One of those incidents required a hospital visit by the injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.