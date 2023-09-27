Baseball Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At Age 86

BALTIMORE, MD.– The Baltimore Orioles are mourning the loss of Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson.

The club and his family issued a joint statement saying, Robinson will continue to “leave a lasting impact on our club, our community and the sport of baseball.”

Robinson played his entire career with the Orioles from 1955 to 1977. An 18-time All-Star, Robinson won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves and helped the Orioles win two World Series championships in 1966 and 1970.

He is regarded as the best defensive third baseman in MLB history.

Robinson was 86 years old.