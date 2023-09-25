Biden Forgets LL Cool J’s Name Then Calls Him “Boy”

It’s time to play…IS IT RACIST?

President Joe Biden has an extensive list of names he’s butchered through the years. He’s mispronounced the names of prime ministers, congressman, and adding to that list- iconic American rappers.

This past weekend the president spoke at the Congressional Black Caucus’ Phoenix Awards. Biden was addressing two award recipients who were being recognized for their musical contributions, MC Lyte and LL Cool J. Unfortunately, even “LL Cool J,” a name that’s truly more than half letters, was too hard for the president to mutter out.

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America , LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…”

If that wasn’t awkward enough, the Big Guy tried to make up for it.

“By the way that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

Disregarding the weird ‘thighs’ comment, Biden has history of calling especially young African American men, ‘boys.’ Sen. Cory Booker even had a conversation with the president about the hurtful implications that come with calling other peers ‘boys.’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God echoes the notion that Biden using ‘boy’ was inappropriate, yet again.

“‘Boy’ is a white racist word. Joe Biden knows this. That’s why he corrected himself, but I’m gonna tell you what I found egregious. The fact that Joe Biden got LL Cool J’s name wrong to begin with.”

It was on Charlamagne tha God’s show, The Breakfast Club, where Biden made his infamous racist remark, “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Find out what Hammer and Nigel have to say with a spirited round of…. Is It Racist?