MCSO: Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Leaves Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says suspected killer Kevin Mason has left Indianapolis.

“Our investigation has determined that on the evening of September 13, 2023, Mason departed from the City of Indianapolis,” said Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal.

The authorities have contacted law enforcement agencies in the regions where Mason is believed to have connections. The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is now responsible for overseeing the investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been an active part of the regional USMS task force for almost 20 years and has played a crucial role in this case.

“As a former U.S. Marshal, I have a personal understanding of our federal partners’ far-reaching tools,” said MCSO Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal. “With 56 regional task forces and their capture of nearly 76,000 fugitives in 2022, I am fully confident they will locate Kevin Mason and bring him into custody,” added Forestal.