Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 4 + NFL, Week 3 Bets!

It’s Week 4 of NCAA Football and Week 3 of the NFL.

Hammer is coming off a 4-1 week last week (4-0 in college football.) He hit his “Degenerate Special” and “Best Bet.”

Scott also hit his “Best Bet” last week (Seattle.)
Our professionals rounded out a great week by hitting both of their picks too! Be sure to subscribe to David and Alan! They are some of the best in the business!

Jason Hammer, comedian Scott Long and professional handicappers David Stephanoff and Alan Cashman have some picks for Week 4 of college football and a few NFL plays as well.

Check out the picks and good luck!

NOTE: Lines as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/

ALAN CASHMAN- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to Alan at https://thecashmanwins.com/

DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

 

