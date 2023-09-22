Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House

There is nothing better than a good old-fashion local news interview with an animated civilian to tell the tale. This is one thing all Americans can get behind; we know a good local news interview when we see one.

One of the top stories of the past week has focused on the lost unmanned F-35 stealth fighter jet. It was later found in South Carolina, and we are finally hearing from an eyewitness.

Randolph White, 72, talked to his local news station WCBD 2 in Williamsburg County, S.C about hearing the plane crash nearby.

Please do yourself a favor and listen to the White describe the sound the jet made when it passed his home.

“I was in the bathroom, taking a shave, and I heard a screeching. Between a screech and a whistle. I said, what in the world is this? And I heard a boom! Then my whole house shook.”

White said he thought it may be a meteorite at one point, but later found out the F-35B airplane wreckage caused extensive debris field just down the street.

In honor of this awesome American, we decided to reflect on some more of our nation’s unsung heroes.

GREAT MOMENTS IN NEWS INTERVIEW HISTORY:

Of course, we have to start off with one of the most iconic interviews of an Oklahoma resident talking about a fire in her apartment complex. Kimberly “Sweet Brown” Wilkins says “ain’t nobody got time for that.”

The best interviews can sometimes come from the smallest of viewers…apparently. Here’s Noah Ritter talking about the local county fair.

Another very quotable interview is from Antoine Dodson. He was outraged after someone snuck into his family’s home and into his sister’s bed. Antoine is most notably known for his “Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife,” quote with local WAFF.

How about this less-than-thrilled woman celebrating her 110th birthday? The reporter tried for three minutes to help celebrate Flossie and she was not amused, “not one bit.”

And last, but certainly not least Charles Ramsey with the blunt truth. He told local Cleaveland news about the women he helped rescue and the internet quickly labeled him as the “Dead Giveaway” man.

Let us know which is your favorite interview! Or better yet, did we miss one?

Not all heroes wear capes, but some do tell a good story with no hesitation.